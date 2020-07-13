BTS: V takes the most interest in his hairstyle as compared to other members, reveals their hair designer

BTS members' hair designer revealed V aka Taehyung takes a keen interest in his hairstyle. The Sweet Night crooner comes forward with suggestions as well.

In the last seven years, BTS members have flaunted new looks. We've seen them transform not just as singers but as style icons as well. The most frequent changes we notice about them are their hair colours and styles. The members do not shy away from experimenting with different shades and the ARMY has loved every colour they've chosen to paint their tresses. While it goes without saying that the singers take good care of their hair, BTS' hair designer Park Nae Joo has revealed BTS singer V gives utmost attention to his hair.

The hair designer has worked with the Bangan Bous since the release of their second album. While he did not go in length about each members' styling choices, he did tell The Korea Times that Taehyung is particularly interested in his styles and gives many suggestions as well. For the unversed (or the new ARMY), the Sweet Night crooner has experimented with some of the boldest colours. From brown, red, silver, blue, blonde, apricot, and a cool pink/orange mix, you name it, Taehyung has probably sported it.

Apart from TaeTae, he also revealed that EXO members Kai and Baekhyun also pay attention to their styles. "The three have a deep interest in their styles and often give ideas and suggestions to me," he told the international outlet. "On the other hand, EXO's Sehun is relatively indifferent to his hair and usually goes with the flow," he added.

What has been your favourite Taehyung hair colour? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Share your comment ×