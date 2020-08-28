  1. Home
BTS at VMAs 2020: RM flaunts his blue tresses, J Hope lost in his thoughts and V meditates before rehearsal

BTS will be seen performing at the MTV VMAs 2020 for the first time. Ahead of their anticipated performances, a few photos from their rehearsal gives a glimpse at RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook's prep.
34960 reads Mumbai
The MTV Video Music Awards 2020 is set to take place on August 30 and the ARMY will be tuning in to watch BTS perform. The Bangtan Boys will be presenting their first performance at the award show. While the septet is being secretive about their performance, Big Hit Entertainment released a bunch of photos from their rehearsal room. The agency released solo pictures of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook sporting casual ensembles to practice their routine. 

Namjoon was seen flaunting his blue tresses underneath a baseball cap while making our hearts skip a beat in a checked shirt and black trousers. The rapper was seen stretching his arm in the candid shot. Seokjin was also seen following Namjoonie's stretch routine as he sported a full-sleeved white shirt and black pants for the rehearsal. Yoongi opted to focus on his thigh muscles as he sat down on the floor and stretched his leg. The rapper was seen sporting a baseball cap, an oversized grey tee, and a black pair of pants. 

Hobi was also seated on the ground, completing his workout but looked a tad bit lost. The Chicken Noodle Soup crooner was seen in a grey and black combination ensemble. What are you thinking Hobi? While we wonder what was going on in his head at the time, the goofy Mochi resorted to a simple floor routine. Flashing his adorable smile, ChimChim was seen sporting a bright blue tee with a pair of black slacks. 

Meanwhile, Taehyung reminded us of In The Soop Ver BTS as he sat down, like the perfectly good boy, to meditate. Sporting light grey round neck tee and a pair of black pants while he focuses on his meditation. Kookie was also seen performing a floor exercise in denim pants with a black tee and a jacket. JK seemed dived into warm-up without changing into his dance shows. 

Check out the photos below: 

Are you excited about BTS' performance at VMAs 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS, BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, Little Mix and more nominated for Best Group at the MTV VMAs 2020

Credits :Instagram

