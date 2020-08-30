BTS at VMAs 2020: V aka Taehyung channels the vampire and Jungkook turns into a naughty devil in new selcas

Ahead of their MTV VMAs 2020 performance, BTS members shared solo selcas. While all the Bangtan Boys looked adorable, V aka Taehyung and Jungkook got extra marks for creativity!

It is D-Day for BTS as the MTV Video Music Awards takes place in a few hours. The Bangtan Boys have been preparing to bring the roof down with their performance at the VMAs 2020. This will be the South Korean boy group's first performance and ARMY is prepared with their ARMY bombs to cheer them on from their homes. While we wait to see what RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have in store for us, the septet took solo selcas and hyped the performances.

Taking to BTS' official Instagram account, the boys got creative and drew doodles on their selfies before the photos were shared on the social media platform. The series began with Namjoon drawing the BTS icon, stars and hearts among other things in blue, matching his latest hair colour. The Bangtan leader's selca was followed by Seokjin's photo who resorted to minimal doodle and put his worldwide handsome face on full display.

Yoongi followed the Moon crooner's steps and kept his doodle simple. He drew whiskers and a black heart on his cheek. Hobi also drew hearts on his cheek but his adorable pout caught our attention. The Bangtan member added the caption, "Hope World" in his selfie. Mochi hid half his face with his palm while covered his tresses under a cap. Though ChimChim's doodle was limited, he showered the fandom with love.

On the other hand, Taehyung and JK took the creative liberty to transform themselves into a vampire and an adorable devil, respectively. TaeTae doodled the devil fangs in red while sketching a purple heart on his tee. Meanwhile, Kookie went all the way by not only drawing the Lucifer horns but also drawing a tail. To top it off, he added a bow on his hair! Check out the photos below:

