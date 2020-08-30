  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS at VMAs 2020: V aka Taehyung channels the vampire and Jungkook turns into a naughty devil in new selcas

Ahead of their MTV VMAs 2020 performance, BTS members shared solo selcas. While all the Bangtan Boys looked adorable, V aka Taehyung and Jungkook got extra marks for creativity!
44316 reads Mumbai
BTS at VMAs 2020: V aka Taehyung channels the vampire and Jungkook turns into a naughty devil in new selcasBTS at VMAs 2020: V aka Taehyung channels the vampire and Jungkook turns into a naughty devil in new selcas
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is D-Day for BTS as the MTV Video Music Awards takes place in a few hours. The Bangtan Boys have been preparing to bring the roof down with their performance at the VMAs 2020. This will be the South Korean boy group's first performance and ARMY is prepared with their ARMY bombs to cheer them on from their homes. While we wait to see what RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have in store for us, the septet took solo selcas and hyped the performances. 

Taking to BTS' official Instagram account, the boys got creative and drew doodles on their selfies before the photos were shared on the social media platform. The series began with Namjoon drawing the BTS icon, stars and hearts among other things in blue, matching his latest hair colour. The Bangtan leader's selca was followed by Seokjin's photo who resorted to minimal doodle and put his worldwide handsome face on full display. 

Yoongi followed the Moon crooner's steps and kept his doodle simple. He drew whiskers and a black heart on his cheek. Hobi also drew hearts on his cheek but his adorable pout caught our attention. The Bangtan member added the caption, "Hope World" in his selfie. Mochi hid half his face with his palm while covered his tresses under a cap. Though ChimChim's doodle was limited, he showered the fandom with love. 

On the other hand, Taehyung and JK took the creative liberty to transform themselves into a vampire and an adorable devil, respectively. TaeTae doodled the devil fangs in red while sketching a purple heart on his tee. Meanwhile, Kookie went all the way by not only drawing the Lucifer horns but also drawing a tail. To top it off, he added a bow on his hair! Check out the photos below: 

Are you excited to see BTS bring the house down at the MTV VMAs 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS: RM says new album different from Dynamite while Suga opens up about Black Lives Matter donation

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Baby jungkook and taehyung vampire it's looklike a fiction

Anonymous 1 hour ago

OH MY GODDDD CANT WAIT!!!! BEST OF LUCK AND WISHES TO YOU! Lova ya oppas!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement