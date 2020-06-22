BTS voted Power People, BLACKPINK loses to TWICE as Best Female Idol Group by K Pop agency CEOs & Directors

Sports Chosun reached out to 50 entertainment agency CEOs and directors to find out who are the industry’s power players right now. BTS has been voted Power People while TWICE has been voted Best Female Idol Group.

BTS has been recording milestones with every passing month. The K-Pop band, comprising of RM, Jun, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recently made the headlines for the jaw-dropping audience attending their recent Bang Bang Con The Live. Today, the Bangtan Boys left the ARMY gushing when they were awarded the 2020 UNICEF Inspire Award for their Love Myself campaign. While fans continue to support the band, K-Pop agencies believe that BTS is the biggest power people present in the Korean music industry.

As reported by Koreaboo, Sports Chosun celebrated their 35th anniversary. As part of their celebrations, they reached out to 50 entertainment agency CEOs and directors to find out who are the industry’s power players right now. This included Music Critic Kang Tae Kyu, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Woollim Entertainment, RBW Entertainment, Label SJ, Amoeba Culture, KQ Entertainment, Fantagio Music, MHN Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment, YG Entertainment, THE BLACK LABEL and Maroo Entertainment.

With voting for eight categories held, each person was asked to rank their top three positions. The member/band placed first was awarded three points, the second spot would bag two points, while the third-place meant a single point.

The unanimous vote revealed BTS was placed on top of the power people category with 68. The band was followed by Lee Soo Man with 58 points and third place went to Bang Si Hyuk with 47 points. BTS also topped the Best Male Idol Group category with 141 points. Whereas, the Best Female Idol Group category was topped by TWICE while BLACKPINK came second. ZICO was voted the Best Male Soloist whereas IU was voted as the Best Female Soloist.

Check out the complete list below:

The “Power People” that move the whole industry

BTS – 68

Lee Soo Man – 58

Bang Si Hyuk – 47

Park Jin Young – 23

IU – 18

The Best K-Pop Producer

Bang Si Hyuk – 101

Lee Soo Man – 65

Park Jin Young – 37

ZICO & Teddy (tie) – 11

The Best Male Idol Group

BTS – 141

EXO – 53

SEVENTEEN – 25

NCT – 17

BIGBANG – 9

MONSTA X – 7

The Best Female Idol Group

TWICE – 111

BLACKPINK – 69

Red Velvet – 24

Oh My Girl – 13

IZ*ONE – 11

(G)I-DLE – 10

The Best Male Soloist

ZICO – 71

Rain – 38

Paul Kim – 23

EXO’s Baekhyun & BIGBANG’s G-Dragon (tie) – 16

Park Hyo Shin & Jang Beom June & Im Young Woong (tie) – 14

The Best Female Soloist

IU – 115

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – 52

Chungha – 38

Heize – 21

Sunmi – 17

Lee Hyori – 11

The Best Of K-Pop’s Future

TXT – 60

ITZY – 43

SM Entertainment’s rookie girl group – 13

CRAVITY & TREASURE & ATEEZ (tie) – 7

The Best K-Pop Agency

SM Entertainment – 98

Big Hit Entertainment – 83

JYP Entertainment – 48

YG Entertainment – 8

