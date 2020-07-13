  1. Home
BTS: V's Chinese stans donate over USD 70,000 to build elementary school and it's bound to make Taehyung proud

BTS singer V's Chinese fanbase Baidu V Bar has revealed they have donated 500,000 RMB (approximately $71,500) towards the establishment of an elementary school under Taehyung's name.
BTS: V's Chinese stans donate over USD 70,000 to build elementary school and it's bound to make Taehyung proud
We think we should do a weekly edition of how BTS ARMY makes the world a better place. We have enough proof that the ARMY members have come together to change the world. Take the Match a Million movement for an example. What an extraordinary work the ARMY members have done to show their support to the Bangtan Boys and the Black Lives Matter movement. Today, it has been revealed that a few members in China donated a huge sum towards building a school under the name of BTS member V. 

As reported by Soompi, a Taehyung fan community has decided to found a new elementary school named after the Sweet Night crooner. Fanbase named Baidu V Bar has revealed they have donated 500,000 RMB (approximately $71,500) towards the establishment of an elementary school. The school will be called “Taehyung Hope Primary School," in the honour of the BTS singer. 

In a statement, the fanbase said, "Baidu V Bar, in the name of all fans, donated funds for the construction of a Taehyung Hope Primary School through the renowned Hope Project by CYDF (China Youth Development Foundation).” The fanbase also said that they are hoping construction is completed by the end of this year. “Siting and specific construction information will be open to all fans later as V Bar follows up throughout the process. The expectation now is to make a completion before the end of 2020," the statement added. 

What a lovely gesture! The news comes as Taehyung, along with V, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin, were reported to have taken up their masters. It was revealed that the five BTS members are pursuing a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media. 

