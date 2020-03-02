BTS: V's ON co star Rina Johnson gets candid about shooting with the septet; says Taehyung is the funniest

V's child co-star in the ON MV, Rina Johnson took to her Instagram page to answer questions by ARMY about how the shoot went about and what it was like working with Taehyung as well as the other BTS members. Read below to know what Rina had to share on the same.

Map of the Soul: 7 is creating an inimitable mark in the music scene as BTS goes hard and how for their latest album! Case in point, the lead single ON is getting critical and commercial acclaim while already raking in awards in South Korea. Even the two music videos of ON is creating a major buzz with the official MV leaving ARMY in a state of complete unrest. In what seemed like a 6-minute movie, we see the boys in different cinematic avatars, one of which is V, who is seen having a child co-star as he helps her set free and enter a new dream.

V's young co-star was Rina Johnson, who took to her Instagram page to communicate with ARMY, who were curious to know more about what it was like to work with the Bangtan Boys. When a fan asked about her character in the ON MV, Rina revealed that she was playing V's sister, who was missing, and that it was Taehyung himself who explained to her that they will be playing siblings. Rina was not aware of the meaning behind the music video, beforehand and during her audition process, she wasn't even aware that the MV was fo BTS. She shot with BTS for two days; the first day was with V and the second day was with all the boys.

Watch ON MV featuring Rina Johnson below:

Furthermore, while speaking about V, in particular, Rina shared that the singer looked like her Japanese cousin and was very friendly, while also being nice and gentle, all the time. He was all the funniest guy out of BTS for Rina. As to how the boys were, Rina revealed that the septet was dancing and joking around all the time like regular boys do and that they spoke English and Japanese really well. They spoke better Japanese than her, Rina pointed. Finally when asked is she was an ARMY, Rina confessed that she became one after meeting BTS.

What did you think of the music video for ON? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

