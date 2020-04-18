BTS: V's contrasting personality from working out intensely to playing with tiger puppet leaves ARMY swooning

Taking to BTS' official Twitter account, Taehyung aka V shared a video of himself having an intense workout session while another video sees TaeTae adorably playing with a tiger puppet. Check out TaeTae's videos below.

ARMY, from all over the world, has reunited once again to live stream BTS' online weekend concert, Bang Bang Con, which kickstarted today and includes the Bangtan Boys' iconic concerts like 2015 BTS Live HYYH On Stage, 2016 BTS Live HYYH On Stage: Epilogue, BTS 4th Muster [Happy Ever After] and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul amongst others. Besides Bang Bang Con, BTS has also been making immense use of social media to stay connected with the fans by sharing various photos and videos on what they have been up to during their quarantine period.

Taehyung aka V, in particular, has been seeing to it that he stays connected with ARMY in every way possible, especially during such troubling times! Thanks to Tae-Tae, the fans are always in kindred spirits even during the coronavirus pandemic! Taking to BTS' official Twitter page recently V shared two videos showing off his contrasting personality. In the first video, as Taehyung is dressed in all-black gym wear, we see the 24-year-old singer working out intensely with his trainer at the gym. In his caption, the Intro: Singularity singer captioned the tweet telling ARMY that he was flying!

In the second video, we see TaeTae being his adorable self and leaving fans swooning as he looks comfy in an olive green pullover and messy hair while playing with a tiger puppet. The caption attached was a simple smiley emoticon.

아미보세요 저 납니다 날아요 갈게요 안녕 pic.twitter.com/QMznKg4Hu3 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) April 17, 2020

We adore this boy and how!

Meanwhile, back in March 2020, V was seen jamming to Justin Bieber's hit single from Changes, Intentions, while signing autographs. The video has now hit a milestone as the first BTS video tweet to hit 2 million likes on Twitter in 2020 and Taehyung is also the first Korean artist to do so this year!

