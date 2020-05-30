BTS vs One Direction; Which boyband's music is more addictive? VOTE NOW

BTS and One Direction are two boybands, whose fandoms are loyal to a whole another level. While Directioners keep 1D alive in our hearts, ARMY is by BTS' side no matter what. Vote and comment below to let us know who is your favourite boyband.

Music is something that can bring together millions from different backgrounds, cultures, gender, race, and so forth and build a community that celebrates the meaning of life. For example, bands like BTS and One Direction have helped bring so many people under the same umbrella and just enjoy music with a collective approach. For BTS, they are known as ARMY, while for One Direction, they are called Directioners. The loyalty that both fandoms have is unparalleled as they are their biggest supporters, no matter what.

On the one hand, we have BTS, who has not even spent a decade in the music industry but has still managed to take over the world with its positive lyrics that speak to the youth. It's also their electrifying performances that could give any artist a run for their money. With four members in the vocal line and three in the rap line, we get a delectable mix of music genres that can eat at your heart while your body grooves to the beats. With classic hits like DNA, Boy With Luv, Idol and more, BTS has established themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

On the other hand, we have One Direction, who continues to be a trending topic even if it's been years since the members have been on hiatus mode and are focusing on their solo careers. While the band was together for only five years, they gave us five chart-topping albums filled with songs that made us smile, cry and even dance our hearts out. With hit tracks like What Makes You Beautiful, Best Song Ever, Story of My Life and more, we're taken back by just how talented the boyband was as a group.

This begs the question; Which boyband's music is more addictive? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

