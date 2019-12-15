BTS: V's simple request to sasaengs, Suga's crucial advice for ARMY & RM's jaw dropping expenditure on airpods

BTS members V, Suga and RM sat down for a fun VLIVE session and spilled a lot of beans. The singers showered the fans with love while pouring their hearts out.

A few members of the BTS band were in the mood to have a quick and fun chat with the ARMY. Suga, RM and V sat down to host the VLIVE this weekend where they opened their hearts in a conversation with fans. Kim Tae-hyung aka V brought attention to the crazy sasaengs during his VLIVE. The singer explained the crazy encounters during flights and requested fans to not behave in such a way so that the South Korean band could travel like regular people.

As per Soompi's report, V said, "We travel separately on a chartered plane. We also want to take a [regular] plane, but when we have long-distance or short-distance flights, some people find out in advance [which plane] we are taking and sit in the seats in front of us or next to us. In a place like that, we can’t rest comfortably. It was very uncomfortable. Honestly, I would like for them to stop doing that.” He confessed it is a "scary" experience.

Meanwhile, Suga took the opportunity to talk about his recent release Suga Interlude, which was dropped as part of Halsey's upcoming album. A BTS fan translated his quote on Twitter and revealed that Suga explained Halsey contacted him for the collab and he was suprised. "I told her I can’t speak English. She said it’s fine, do it in Korean. I wanted to thank her about it when I was in US, but I couldn’t because I can’t speak English,” he told in Korean. "yoongi saying he was all confused when halsey approached him for a collab bc he couldn’t rap in english but halsey like the real one she is said she wants him to rap in korean THIS IS WHAT I LIVE FOR," another fan tweeted.

Suga also gave a heartwarming piece of advice to the ARMY. He said, "It’s very simple and it may sound insincere, but that was the answer. When time passes, it all becomes fun memories, personally. For me personally, it’s like that. A little more time has to pass. No matter how hard it is, some more time has to pass before it becomes clearly apparent how difficult it was. After time passes, it can be passed over with a laugh. I believe enduring is the answer.”

BTS leader RM took the opportunity to confess he has lost 33 sets of Airpods. Fans broke down the amount of money spent on the airpods. On calculations, fans realised Namjoon has spent $7,887 dollars just on airpods. RM also thanked the ARMY for all the love they have showered on the band. "[ARMY’s] love is always greater than I deserve and something I’m always thankful for. Even with the thought ‘let’s not be too sad even if they leave my side,’ I’m not deterred in my belief that each minute, each second, is happy and precious," RM said, as per a fan translation.

