BTS Week: ARMY go feral over Jungkook's man bun and Jimin's angelic dance during breathtaking Black Swan act

BTS treated BTS ARMY with a breathtaking performance of their song Black Swan as fans couldn't get over Jungkook's too hot to handle 'man bun' avatar and Jimin's angelic dance moves.

Black Swan is a classic BTS song that many would agree is an underrated genius. Whether it be the heartbreaking, thought-provoking lyrics or even the dazzling music videos, this Map of the Soul: 7 track is like fine wine; gets better with age. Hence, it came as no surprise that BTS brought back Black Swan for BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Day 3 of BTS Week was dominated by the septet, who played a game of Dance My Feelings with Jimmy Fallon as well as a candid interview on a possible Grammys solo performance and win, Dynamite's success, their upcoming album BE and what they were like in their high school days. However, all eyes were on BTS' Black Swan performance as the tropical set up was juxtapositioned by the members decked in all-black attires. Whether it be Jungkook's man bun and a see-through tee look or even Jimin and J-Hope's choker looks, the boys looked absolutely breathtaking.

RM slayed us all with his verse while Suga and J-Hope aka Hobi proved to be a dynamic duo. Jin continued to charm us with his handsome avatar while V's rugged avatar was a welcome delight. Kookie's epic too hot to handle transformation since his birthday had a BTS ARMY going feral after The Golden Maknae while ChimChim continued to be the literal embodiment of a black swan with his angelic dance moves that we just couldn't take our eyes off of.

Check out BTS' Black Swan performance on The Tonight Show below:

Here's how BTS ARMY reacted to BTS' Black Swan performance on The Tonight Show below:

HE IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/bSAyB4h3Uh — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) October 1, 2020

EXPOSED FOREHEAD JIN!!!!!!!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yzBqqmsoA3 — jin pics (@jingalIery) October 1, 2020

park jimin the black swan pic.twitter.com/hTgO8D17Mr — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) October 1, 2020

kim taehyung black swan is a showstopper pic.twitter.com/fVixHpt2JC — taehyung pics (@KIMVpics) October 1, 2020

JEON JUNGKOOK FACE THE WALL AND REFLECT ON WHAT YOU JUST DID pic.twitter.com/NoOxmQMjt1 — TIN (@taebokkiii) October 1, 2020

Cause of death: 201001 blackswan jungkook pic.twitter.com/NusYzQaUPg — (@archivegukk) October 1, 2020

What a gorgeous performance, indeed!

