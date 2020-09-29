BTS Week on Fallon: Septet lights up Gyeongbokgung Palace in black hanboks to give thrilling Idol performance

BTS Week on Fallon kickstarted with BTS giving us an original never-before-seen performance of their 2018 smash hit Idol at Gyeongbokgung Palace looking handsome while wearing black hanboks. Watch the thrilling act below.

Imagine a setting as historical and breathtaking as Seoul's Gyeongbokgung Palace at night with the full moon as seven beautiful boys dressed in black hanboks sing and dance their hearts out. Well, that's exactly what BTS treated BTS ARMY with as their first out of five musical performances for BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was on their 2018 smash hit Idol from Love Yourself: Answer.

Hyping up their performance, Jimmy Fallon teased how BTS was bringing out an original never-before-seen Idol performance before introducing the boys. Whether it be RM's intro verse that still gives us goosebumps or even V's deadly growl that can make anyone go weak in the knees, whether it be Hobi transforming into Jung Hoseok with his stellar dance moves or Jungkook's man bun and exposed chest avatar, whether it be Suga busting a move, Jin's crisp outfit or Jimin's screen presence, there was something for everyone to go gaga over.

Check out BTS' Idol performance on The Tonight Show below:

Check out how BTS ARMY reacted to BTS' Idol performance on The Tonight Show below:

Can't express my feeling. At the majestic Gyeongbokgung Palace which has more than 600years history under the full moon , @BTS_twt wearing beautiful Hanbok singing & dancing IDOL. This energy is so special I feel like my soul is reacting. #BTSweek — Soo Choi 1+1+2+2+1=7 on Billboard Hot100 (@choi_bts2) September 29, 2020

NO THOUGHTS, EMPTY HEAD, JUST JIN pic.twitter.com/466Uzi8zDx — miintae (@jeoniies) September 29, 2020

THE STAGE PRESENCE AND THE ENERGY. JUNG HOSEOK IS UNMATCHED. pic.twitter.com/oUNeOKbxVc — marbsie (@jhopestudio) September 29, 2020

no thoughts head empty just kim taehyung and his growl

pic.twitter.com/ewzMJWzn5a — TIN (@taebokkiii) September 29, 2020

STAGE KING PARK JIMIN pic.twitter.com/JPXazqa1RQ — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) September 29, 2020

Jungkook performing in man bun and exposed chest, i'm ascending pic.twitter.com/AMqoN3NPmx — TIN (@taebokkiii) September 29, 2020

The Idol fever will never go out of style! What a way to kick-off BTS Week on Fallon!

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for their upcoming album titled BE, which comes out on November 20. There's also their online concert Map of the Soul ON:E which takes place on October 10-11.

