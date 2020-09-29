BTS Week: Jungkook's yellow attire, hairstyle steals the show during Dynamite act with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots

BTS Week on The Tonight Show kickstarted with a colourful Dynamite performance by the septet along with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. Watch the fun video below.

BTS ARMY's hysteria mode was activated last week when Jimmy Fallon made the big announcement of BTS Week coming its way on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. We were promised new performances, an interview as well as comedy sketches featuring the septet. Kicking things off on Day 1, we had BTS performing Dynamite with a Jimmy Fallon and The Roots twist.

With different colour backdrops for the handsome boys, the fun video kickstarts with Jungkook snazzily dressed in yellow shirt with a matching undershirt and blue jeans along with a brown and pink heart-shaped belt and what looks to be a bedazzled bunny badge. ARMY couldn't stop drooling over Kookie's exposed forehead with the swept-up side-parted hairstyle. There's also V in his red hot avatar, RM with his cool sunglasses, Jimin's dance moves, Jin's denim look, Suga's cute clap and J-Hope's mustard pants return that ARMY was going gaga over. Let's not forget Jimmy, who had us laughing while doing the choreography and hurting his leg as The Roots added a new flavour to the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song. The ending was a disco/electric surprise as the members danced their heart out with Dynamite graphics all around them. ARMY also loved how the members' names were written in both English and Hangul as they felt it was a nice touch.

Check out BTS performing Dynamite with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots below:

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: BTS confirms Savage Love Remix with Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo after viral TikTik video; To release on THIS day

Meanwhile, Dynamite is No. 1 again on Billboard Hot 100 for a third week surpassing its competition Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP. Moreover, BTS recently announced their new album BE, which is set to drop on November 20.

