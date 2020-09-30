BTS Week: Septet invites us to their chaotic sleepover with Home act; ARMY go gaga over Jungkook's robe & Vmin

BTS were their usual chaotic selves as they gave BTS ARMY a sleepover music video style performance of Home on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for BTS Week Day 2.

After their thrilling Idol act on Day 1 of BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the septet took things a notch higher on Day 2 with their music video style performance of their 2019 hit single from Map of the Soul: Persona, Home. Decked in different shades of blue, we were welcomed into BTS' casa for a fun sleepover and as expected, it was four minutes of complete chaos, courtesy the Bangtan boys.

Let's get straight to what we loved and loved some more about their epic performance. It started off with Jimin welcoming us with his ever charming avatar before he is joined by V to give us another Vmin soulmate moment. What BTS ARMY couldn't get over yet again was Jungkook as The Golden Maknae adorned a baby blue bathrobe with a pyjama suit while crooning his verse to perfection. There was also RM, Suga and J-Hope slaying with their rap verses before Jin's honey vocals took over as a sweet lullaby.

Eventually, we got to see OT7 get up to their usual shenanigans in the kitchen set. This included ChimChim jumping off a bar stool, Kookie doing push-ups on the cabinets, Jin trying to mix strawberries on the mixer by hitting it, Namjoon and Taehyung throwing things all over, Hobi jamming with two glass bottles and Yoongi being the only sane person performing normally. They then move to the living room space as Joonie finds a pillow to mess with while running around and bumping into a dancing J-Hope. Finally, the seven members cram on the sofas before TaeTae concludes with his smooth vocals, "... love it."

A special mention to Baby Mochi as the MVP for this video as not only did his caramel vocals leave us besotted, we also loved his camaraderie moments with V, Jungkook and Jin. Moreover, BTS didn't forget ARMY yet again with the subtle mention right at the beginning of their energetic performance.

We would recommend multiples viewings because, at almost every second, you find a hidden gem!

Tomorrow, along with another musical performance, Jimmy Fallon will also be interviewing BTS.

