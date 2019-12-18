BTS to welcome 2020 with NYE performance at New York Times Square & ARMY has begun the countdown

BTS is gearing to perform at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest. The announcement has been welcomed with open arms by the ARMY.

The new decade is going to start off with a bang and we will have to thank BTS for it. The South Korean pop band, who practically owned the decade gone by with their music, tours and achievements, will be capping off 2019 with a New Year's Eve performance at Times Square in New York. Yes! The renowned K-Pop band is set to perform at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on December 31, 2019 (Eastern Standard Time). Which means, it would practically be January 1, 2020, in most Eastern countries.

The NYE celebration is headlined by Post Malone while Sam Hunt and Alanis Morissette are the other musicians performing at the event. While this wouldn't be the first time that the band will be a part of the renowned NYE celebrations, this will be the first time BTS will be performing live at the event. In 2017, BTS pre-recorded their Mic Drop and DNA performance when they visited Hollywood, and the segment aired during the NYE program.

It goes without saying that the announcement caused a meltdown on Twitter. The ARMY went gaga as the announcement made its way to social media. Fans have already begun the countdown to the performance.

Check out the reactions below:

we are gonna start the year with joon saying 2020 is gonna be another year for bts — yoana (@jinspasta) December 17, 2019

BTS is performing in Times Square on NYE?!? Looks like I’m going to New York — Julia Raleigh (@juliaaraleigh) December 17, 2019

While we cannot wait to watch Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope to set the stage on fire, we wonder what are the songs they will perform at the event. Which BTS song do you wish to see performed at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: One Direction beats BTS to become the Best Boy Band of the Decade; DEETS INSIDE

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY furious with JTBC's 'apology': This poor excuse for an apology will be remembered

ALSO READ: VIDEO: BTS lead singer V gave a preview of his new Christmas song Happy Christmas; ARMY goes wild

Credits :Twitter

Read More