BTS: When J Hope revealed he & V had the lowest alcohol tolerance while THIS member could outdrink all of them

When an ARMY member asked J-Hope to rank the BTS members from highest to lowest alcohol tolerance, the 26-year-old rapper put himself in the last spot. Check out Hobi's complete ranking list below to find out which Bangtan member can outdrink the others.

BTS' success over the past few years has broken boundaries to newer heights as the septet has achieved immense popularity at an international level. Millions and millions of admirers are becoming a part of ARMY as they can't get enough of the K-pop band's addictive tunes, which are accompanied by thrilling performances and relatable messages. At the end of the day, BTS boasts of members, who are in their 20's enjoying fame and fortune while also trying to live normal lives.

This includes a social life, outside of BTS, with the members hanging out with their family and close friends. This also includes drinking on special occasions, which we have seen the members indulging in each other's presence as well. Whether it be soju or wine, the septet knows how to have fun with a couple of drinks during a dinner date or even after-party celebrations. ARMY would be curious to know as to which member can outdrink the others while who can't handle his liquor at all. One such ARMY member had earlier quizzed J-Hope to rank the members from highest to lowest alcohol tolerance. Via Koreaboo, Hobi ranked Suga at #1 for having the highest alcohol tolerance, which doesn't come as much of a surprise.

We all remember the friendly banter between Yoongi and Jungkook during Bon Voyage Season 3 in Malta when the Daechwita rapper took The Golden Maknae for a drink at a bar. The friends bonded over Irish Bombs which solidified their brotherhood further. At #2 is the eldest BTS member Jin, who we had seen defying Big Hit Entertainment and enjoying a drink during a V Live session while quipping to Jimin that alcohol would help him disinfect his throat. Next up, we have Jimin at #3, who is an occasional drinker and likes to taste different types of alcohol, especially with his friends.

Then we have the Bangtan leader RM at #4 as we've seen Namjoon enjoying a couple of beers with his 94 line buddy, J-Hope. during Bon Voyage Season 3 in Malta. Now, heading to the lower alcohol tolerance members, we have Kookie at #5 as we got to see Jungkook's tipsy side during a V Live session that ARMY found way too adorable. At #6, we have V, who J-Hope believes has a low alcohol tolerance. During FESTA 2018, while the members enjoyed their beers, wine and soju, Taehyung opted for a coke instead. Speaking of the same dinner, we saw Hobi's mood changing in mere seconds as the beer got to him and hence, J-Hope ranked himself last at #7 as he claims that it's him who has the lowest alcohol tolerance in BTS.

What do you have to say about J-Hope's ranking list of BTS members from highest to lowest alcohol tolerance? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their fourth Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, that drops on July 15, 2020. Moreover, ARMY is very excited to hear Your Eyes Tell, which is a ballad composed by Jungkook. The lead single, Stay Gold, released very recently along with a mesmerising MV. Stay Gold has reached the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 82 countries including the US and UK. The title track is also a part of the upcoming Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation OST.

Becoming a worldwide trend on Twitter recently was V, who shared a small tease video at one of his unreleased songs, which could be a part of his upcoming mixtape, KTH1. While Taehyung soon deleted the tweet, where the 24-year-old singer is seen doodling ARMY to show how much he misses them, an ARMY member @Taehyungimpact translated the lyrics of the song as, "The worst was given to me from the heart of the loveless. I play the games, fixed the puzzles though I'm missing pieces. And, it looks like my life is just perfect, but behind this smile, it really hurts me. I'm trying to save my love, saving myself with an umbrella." Listening to the heartbreaking lyrics, one can only assume a true roller coaster ride from KTH1.

