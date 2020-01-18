BTS will perform Black Swan for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on THIS day

BTS will be performing the pre-release single Black Swan from their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 on The Late Late Show with James Corden. This will be the third time for the K-pop band to make an appearance on James Corden's talk show.

BTS' upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 is amongst the highly awaited albums of 2020. It was fairly recent when the K-pop band unveiled details about the follow-up to their super successful Map of the Soul: Persona. While the album will be releasing on February 21, 2020, the Bangtan Boys have been going all out in giving us tiny glimpses into what we can expect from 7. After Suga's powerful message in the comeback trailer, Interlude: Shadow, it was time for the pre-release track to make its way.

Titled Black Swan, BTS brought along the idea of Connect, BTS, as the music video was an art film concept. The intricate choreography, which talks about the idol's own perception of themselves while addressing the fears they have of their own music, was performed by the talented MN Dance Company crew. ARMY was left emotional post the release of the song and couldn't wait to hear it live for the very first time. Now, we won't have to wait too long as BTS will be performing Black Swan for the first time ever on The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 28, 2020.

The Late Late Show's official Twitter handle hyped up the upcoming performance by tweeting, "Thrilled to announce @BTS_twt returns to the #LateLateShow on January 28 to perform "Black Swan"!"

To this, BTS replied back, "Stay tuned for our very first performance of “Black Swan”! #BlackSwan #LateLateShow @latelateshow"

Are you excited to see BTS perform Black Swan live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Black Swan Reactions: ARMY gets emotional as BTS delivers a powerful message in Map of the Soul: 7 single

This isn't the first time that BTS has appeared on James Corden's show. Their first appearance was in 2017, where the septet played a game of Flinch and performed DNA. They then made another appearance in 2018, where they performed Fake Love.

Read More