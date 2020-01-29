BTS x Corden: Suga dreams a separate BTS stage at Grammys 2021 & ARMY believes Yoongi gets what he wants

BTS members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and Jungkook made their way to the Late Late Night Show with James Corden. The K-Pop band spoke about their recent Grammy appearance and performance when Suga confessed he wishes to see BTS have a stage at the Grammys 2021.

It has not even been a week since BTS made history at the Grammys 2020 and the K-Pop band is already eyeing the Grammys 2021 stage. The K-Pop band's member Suga confessed his visions for Grammys 2021 when BTS appeared on the Late Late Night Show With James Corden. The band, who performed their recently released song titled Black Swan on the show, sat down for a chat with the international talk show host and spoke about their experience of performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

BTS was asked about their most memorable moments from the awards show and J-Hope confessed everything about the night was special to the band. "(Host) Alicia (Keys) mentioned BTS and K-pop, I couldn't believe it," Hoseok admitted. RM chipped in and excited pointed out, "K-pop was finally recognised by Alicia." The BTS leader then passed on the conversation to Suga and he confessed he wants BTS to have its own stage next year at the Grammys. "Next year, we want to do a BTS Stage too," Yoongi shared. The confession saw RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook cheering.

His dream has ARMY praying that BTS has its own stage next year. Several also believe that Suga gets what he wants and if he wants BTS to get a stage of its own at the 63rd Grammy Awards, there is a huge possibility it could happen.

Check out the ARMY's reactions to Suga's Grammy 2021 dream:

“Next year we’re going to do a BTS STAGE TOO!”—YOONGI

HE ALREADY KNOWS HE’LL BE BACK AT THE GRAMMYS#BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/8wyI1LBsak — Kainat ⁷ (@kainat6636) January 29, 2020

YOONGI SAID IT

BTS STAGE AT THE GRAMMYS

WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS#BTSxCorden — Piperina⁷ ~ the best decision ever (@la_piperina) January 29, 2020

Last year Yoongi didn't specifically said that he wants a BTS solo performance at the Grammys and not he said "I WANT A BTS STAGE TOO" Y'ALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS??????? WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS#BTSxCorden — ⁷ (@tannietogether) January 29, 2020

Do you think BTS will have its own stage at the Grammys 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

