BTS x Grammy Museum: RM compares septet to bibimbap and Jungkook sheds light on his maturity as an artist

BTS members sat down for a candid interview with Grammy Museum where they spoke about why they work so well as a septet as well as their maturity as artists.

BTS recently sat down for a candid interview with Scott Goldman as a part of Grammy Museum's COLLECTION: live. Besides talking about Dynamite's massive success, the boys also shed light on what makes them such a tightly knit septet in spite of being such different individuals. Jin explained that the members are close to each other, talk often, understands each other and recognise that they are collectively a part of BTS.

Hence, they can be objective and share opinions with one another to get good results. RM continued his hyung's stance admitting that each member is really different and it took them time to understand each other. "The seven of us are on the same boat but looking at different directions. The seven of us each have our own unique colour. We’re like bibimbap [Korean mixed rice with assorted vegetables and meat], which has a lot of different ingredients but come together to make great food, like a hamburger," Namjoon added via Soompi.

Jungkook impressed BTS ARMY with his answer while talking about how he has matured as a singer. Noting how 15 was a very young age to start a career, Kookie confessed that he naturally developed a love for music while working with the members. As a person, The Golden Maknae felt that he was positively influenced by working with such great people and he's really grateful to the other members.

When Suga was asked about making his mixtape D-2, the 27-year-old rapper disclosed that he had a lot of time on his hands so he could work on a tight schedule for the mixtape. Yoongi was able to compile ten full tracks and release his second mixtape as his alter ego AGUST D.

ALSO READ: BTS delivers powerful speech at 75th UN General Assembly: If stars are hidden, we'll let the moonlight guide

Meanwhile, from September 28, it will be BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the septet will perform, get interviewed and even participate in comedy sketches and games.

Share your comment ×