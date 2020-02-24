BTS x Jimmy Fallon Show: Bangtan Boys bring a marching band for their FIRST 'On' performance; Watch VIDEO

BTS has left ARMY begging for Monday to end after Jimmy Fallon dropped a glimpse of the Bangtan Boys on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The K-Pop band will be performing their recently released song On from Map of the Soul: 7 on the episode.

Are we heaven? Every day, we wake up to some interesting updates from the BTS front. Ever since the Bangtan Boys announced their comeback album aka Map of the Soul: 7, the ARMY has been treated to new videos and updates from the K-Pop band. Now that the Korean band has released the album, they have been busy hopping from one American show to another to promote MotS 7. From the Today Show to The Late Late Night Show With James Corden, they are all over the place. One of the shows that they are bound to appear is The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The international television show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, confirmed that the band will be appearing on the show. And now, the show has released a glimpse of the special episode. The new video shows the K-Pop band riding the subway, eating at an old school Jewish deli and more. But the highlight of the episode will be the band's performance on their new album's title track On. Fallon Tonight's official Twitter account shared the video with a glimpse of the performance and revealed that the band has included a marching band as part of their performance.

The show managed to close down the Grand Central subway for the performance. Check out the glimpse below:

The special Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon featuring BTS debuts on Monday, February 24 in the US. Apart from the special Jimmy Fallon Show episode, BTS is also set to appear on The Late Late Night Show With James Corden's Carpool Karaoke episode. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all updates from the two specials.

