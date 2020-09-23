BTS x John Cena on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show? Celeb ARMY member to appear on the talk show during BTS Week

John Cena is set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show next week. His appearance coincides with BTS Week and fans are losing their minds over a possible meet.

It was previously reported that BTS is painting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon purple for an entire week. Starting from September 28, a slew of activities have been planned with Bangtan Boys in mind for the whole week, up to October 2. As though the details of the episodes haven't got us excited enough, it is reported that John Cena is scheduled to feature in one of the episodes during BTS Week. The fandom of the K-pop band is aware that Cena is a celebrity ARMY member.

The wrestler-turned-actor has showered the septet with love at every given opportunity. He also joined the ARMY to raise funds towards the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this summer. According to Headline Planet, NBC confirmed the Fast & Furious 9 star will be the lead interview guest on the episode scheduled to premiere on September 29. It would be interesting to see if John Cena and BTS cross paths, even virtually, during the BTS Week. Needless to say, the ARMY went crazy. "Hope John Cena gets to talk to the boys. Wanna see everyone's reactions," a fan prayed.

"JOHN CENA WILL APPEAR ON THE SECOND DAY OF THE BTSWEEK ..... JIMMY FALLON REALLY KEPT HIS PROMISE," added another. Check out a few more reactions below:

John Cena will be meeting his Bias Hoseok on September 29 edition of The Tonight Show. Imagining the way these two will interact makes me feel giddy with relief. @JohnCena @BTS_twt @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/PzN5Ndka4a — (@ipersona_) September 23, 2020

UHM JOHN CENA WITH BTS AT JIMMY FALLON ? WE'RE HAVING JOHN CENA AND HOBI TOGETHER ? IT'S GONNA BE HILARIOUS BYEEEEEE — film yourself for me (@ZAEK00K) September 22, 2020

JOHN CENA IS FINALLY MEETING BTS ON JIMMY FALLON YES!!!!! — (@dimpleddaeng_) September 23, 2020

Listen @jimmyfallon has one job and that’s for @JohnCena & @BTS_twt to virtually meet next week.. God I know you hear me — (@Chells_twt) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Fallon confirmed that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will not only perform during the week, they will also take part in comedy sketches, and interviews. "I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things," he said.

