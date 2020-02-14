BTSonFallon: The septet to perform a brand new song on Tonight Show & more on February 24; DEETS INSIDE

Delivering some great news for ARMY, we finally have access to all the juicy details regarding BTS' appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which takes place on February 24, 2020. Read below for all the details.

ARMY, stay calm! Or don't! Because we finally have access to what we can expect from BTS' appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After a fabulous time with James Corden, it's time for the septet (RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V) to have a ball with Jimmy Fallon! Dedicating an entire episode to the Bangtan Boys, which airs on February 24, 2020, will be all about the super successful K-pop band and their new album Map of the Soul: 7. As revealed by Rolling Stone, first up, we will see BTS have their dream come true and actually perform a brand new song from the album, mostly the lead single, at Grand Central Terminal, New York.

Besides the performance, BTS will also be having their interview with Jimmy inside a subway as they answer questions by fans, who submitted their questions on Twitter using the #FallonAsksBTS, which unsurprisingly trended worldwide in the first position. But, that's not all! BTS will also be taken on a tour by Fallon to certain New York landmarks, including the iconic Katz’s Delicatessen. While speaking to Rolling Stone, Jimmy revealed that they wanted to do something special for BTS while also celebrating New York City. "BTS really knocked it out of the park. You’re not going to believe how big and fun their performance is — they took over Grand Central Terminal," the talk show host gushed.

Furthermore, Gaven Purcell who is The Tonight Show showrunner revealed that BTS' episode will be one of the 'heavy lift' high-production episodes. Furthermore, Gaven praised the septet sharing with Rolling Stone, "... And on the BTS side, it was amazing to see how they rallied and how hard they worked. That’s something their fans know, but not only are they incredibly talented, they’re also so hardworking and humble."

Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020.

