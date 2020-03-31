  1. Home
#BTSONHomeFest: BTS bring back Boy With Luv performance from South Korea leaving ARMY hearts fluttering

BTS appeared on HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special from South Korea and performed Boy With Luv, which left ARMY in an ecstatic state of mind, amidst the coronavirus scare. The septet even sent out a positive message to everyone.
1810 reads Mumbai
ARMY couldn't stop gushing over BTS during their comfy Boy With Luv performance.ARMY couldn't stop gushing over BTS during their comfy Boy With Luv performance.
A few days back, James Corden made the revelation that BTS was amongst the several artists, who were going perform from the confines of their homes for his HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special. Given how everyone, including ARMY, is heartbroken over how life has literally paused due to the coronavirus outbreak, the septet made sure to leave everyone with something to talk about! From his basement, James got in touch with the boys over a video conference with J-Hope sharing that it was so good to see everyone.

V asked how everyone was doing and conveyed how he is missing ARMY a lot and wants to meet them soon. Moreover, RM added, "During a time when social distancing is crucial, we're so grateful we can connect with you from here. It may seem like we're isolated but we're still connected through our shared experiences, courage, our laughter." BTS then brought back their beloved Boy With Luv performance, dressed in comfortable hoodies and jackets, leaving ARMY hearts fluttering all around the world. From Jungkook's legs to Jimin making a heart sign and Corden responding, the performance was packed with memorable moments.

Check out how ARMY reacted to BTS' appearance on HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special below:

Like we needed another reason to fall more deeply in love with BTS!

Meanwhile, Baby Mochi had DESIMYS gushing over him during a recent V Live session when the singer revealed that he had watched Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

Credits :The Late Late Show With James Corden,Twitter

