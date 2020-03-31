BTSONHomeFest: BTS bring back Boy With Luv performance from South Korea leaving ARMY hearts fluttering

BTS appeared on HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special from South Korea and performed Boy With Luv, which left ARMY in an ecstatic state of mind, amidst the coronavirus scare. The septet even sent out a positive message to everyone.

A few days back, James Corden made the revelation that BTS was amongst the several artists, who were going perform from the confines of their homes for his HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special. Given how everyone, including ARMY, is heartbroken over how life has literally paused due to the coronavirus outbreak, the septet made sure to leave everyone with something to talk about! From his basement, James got in touch with the boys over a video conference with J-Hope sharing that it was so good to see everyone.

V asked how everyone was doing and conveyed how he is missing ARMY a lot and wants to meet them soon. Moreover, RM added, "During a time when social distancing is crucial, we're so grateful we can connect with you from here. It may seem like we're isolated but we're still connected through our shared experiences, courage, our laughter." BTS then brought back their beloved Boy With Luv performance, dressed in comfortable hoodies and jackets, leaving ARMY hearts fluttering all around the world. From Jungkook's legs to Jimin making a heart sign and Corden responding, the performance was packed with memorable moments.

Check out how ARMY reacted to BTS' appearance on HomeFest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special below:

When I saw the red plaid this was the first thing I thought of.. he owns it #BTSONHomeFest pic.twitter.com/wcviWx4d8C — Jumanji (@BigTiddieEnt) March 31, 2020

So no one is going to talk about Taehyung's puffy pants sandle shuffle?

It really couldn't be more precious...#BTSONHomeFest @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JsEUNKATPC — (@SaraxBTS7) March 31, 2020

I have nothing to say except jungkooks legs#BTSONHomeFest pic.twitter.com/5FGDn5kLar — Presh Bangteez (@eternal_jungkoo) March 31, 2020

this was a literal seratonin boost im going to sleep feelin so happy hxsjsjs #BTSONHomeFest pic.twitter.com/hG1iF8vfXe — Hitman Bang (@jkscamera) March 31, 2020

Taehyung's intro in BWL is always so unique. He always tries to add a new flavour to the choreo.

#BTSONHomeFest @BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/YYLG7HZBL8 — Taehyung Facts(Semi-hiatus) (@KTH_Facts) March 31, 2020

#BTSONHomeFest

Baby Mochi ( Jimin ) :

Making a heart

Papa Mochi ( James Corden ) :

Doing a heart in return for mochi

This is too cuteee @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/s5JSLkZppF — Farah ( semi ia ) (@CosmosOfJoyHope) March 31, 2020

Like we needed another reason to fall more deeply in love with BTS!

ALSO READ: BTS member Jimin REVEALS he has watched Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 3 Idiots

Meanwhile, Baby Mochi had DESIMYS gushing over him during a recent V Live session when the singer revealed that he had watched and Kareena Kapoor Khans 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More