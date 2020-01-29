BTSxCorden: BTS member Jin gets picked up by Ashton Kutcher and ARMY wishes they were in the actor's place

Jin aka Kim Seokjin was in for the shock of his life when Ashton Kutcher picked him up over his shoulders during the Hide and Seek segment in The Late Late Show with James Corden. Read below to know how ARMY reacted to the hilarious moment.
1448 reads Mumbai Updated: January 29, 2020 02:25 pm
Jin was seen hiding his face in his own 'photobooth' snap when Ashton Kutcher carried the BTS member over his shoulder.Jin was seen hiding his face in his own 'photobooth' snap when Ashton Kutcher carried the BTS member over his shoulder.
To say it was a memorable night for ARMY would be an understatement, as BTS took over The Late Late Show with James Corden. Not only did we get to see RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V mesmerise us with their charismatic performance of Black Swan from Map of the Soul: 7, we also got to see the septet participate in a fun game of Hide and Seek, along with James Corden and Ashton Kutcher. The winner would be the one who was able to find four out of seven members.

Jin, being the World Wide Handsome dude that he is, hid inside The Late Late Show's photobooth. Not only did he find a hiding spot, but Kim Seokjin was also seen clicking his own photos, not that we would blame him! However, Ashton was finally able to surprise the eldest BTS member, who was shocked beyond belief to see The Ranch Star. After picking up Jimin like cargo, Kutcher made quick work of Jin by hoisting him on his strong shoulders and running to the monologue stage. What was funnier was the fact that an embarrassed Seokjin was seen hiding his face with his own photobooth snap!

ARMY couldn't keep calm over this hilarious moment and wished they could trade places with Ashton. Read below to know how ARMY reacted on the same:

What did you think of the unforgettable moment between Jin and Ashton Kutcher on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020. 

Credits :Twitter,The Late Late Show with James Corden

