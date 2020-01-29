BTSxCorden: BTS member Jin gets picked up by Ashton Kutcher and ARMY wishes they were in the actor's place

Jin aka Kim Seokjin was in for the shock of his life when Ashton Kutcher picked him up over his shoulders during the Hide and Seek segment in The Late Late Show with James Corden. Read below to know how ARMY reacted to the hilarious moment.

To say it was a memorable night for ARMY would be an understatement, as BTS took over The Late Late Show with James Corden. Not only did we get to see RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V mesmerise us with their charismatic performance of Black Swan from Map of the Soul: 7, we also got to see the septet participate in a fun game of Hide and Seek, along with James Corden and Ashton Kutcher. The winner would be the one who was able to find four out of seven members.

Jin, being the World Wide Handsome dude that he is, hid inside The Late Late Show's photobooth. Not only did he find a hiding spot, but Kim Seokjin was also seen clicking his own photos, not that we would blame him! However, Ashton was finally able to surprise the eldest BTS member, who was shocked beyond belief to see The Ranch Star. After picking up Jimin like cargo, Kutcher made quick work of Jin by hoisting him on his strong shoulders and running to the monologue stage. What was funnier was the fact that an embarrassed Seokjin was seen hiding his face with his own photobooth snap!

ARMY couldn't keep calm over this hilarious moment and wished they could trade places with Ashton. Read below to know how ARMY reacted on the same:

IM GONNA CRY SHSJS ASHTON KUTCHER REALLY CARRIED JIN LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/WHzhEtFopB — (@outrolevi) January 29, 2020

HELP ME ASHTON KUTCHER REALLY CARRIED JIN ON HIS BACK_>\<|^|^ pic.twitter.com/5a82IMNEet — zaray⁷ (@rainhoya) January 29, 2020 ASHTON KUTCHER CARRYING JIN IS THE FUNNIEST THING WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/GDpzpNNId7 — lindsay (@lanzhaans) January 29, 2020

Ok so Ashton Kutcher is the one who finds Jin in the photo booth and HE PICKS HIM IP AND CARRYS HIM OVER HIS SOULDERBJAJDKSJD jin was sooooo embarrassed and he covered his face with the photos he took and his ears were all red he was so close to me I can’t believe it — alexis @ James Corden !! (@pizzatae) January 29, 2020

the phrase “ashton kutcher threw jin over his shoulder” makes me feel like i ate 7 edibles in 20 minutes — danica (@hobiseokjins) January 29, 2020

OMG iconic!!! @BTS_twt #BTSxCorden Hope Ashton Kutcher will be ok he carried Jin all the way !! pic.twitter.com/oh6fJ4dTB6 — Soo Choi 2/21 (@choi_bts2) January 29, 2020

AT ONE POINT ASHTON KUTCHER LITERALLY CARRIED JIN THROUGH THE STUDIO??? I CANT BELIEVE JIN WAS LAUGHING SO HARD — jen BTS TODAY (@ilikecontryside) January 29, 2020

THEY PLAYED HIDE N SEEK WITH ASHTON KUTCHER AND ASHTON THREW JIN OVER HIS SHOULDER — dev @ corden! (@taejinsprint) January 29, 2020

i never thought id read the sentence “ashton kutcher threw jin over his shoulder” in my mortal lifetime — adiba (@780613) January 29, 2020

What did you think of the unforgettable moment between Jin and Ashton Kutcher on The Late Late Show with James Corden? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020.

