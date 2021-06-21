Buckingham Palace's investigation results of Meghan Markle's bullying allegations could be DELAYED until 2022?

Three months since Meghan Markle's bullying allegations came to public light, the investigation by Buckingham Palace is still "ongoing."

According to The Times' royal sources, via The New York Post, the investigation by Buckingham Palace on the bullying allegations against Meghan Markle is still "ongoing." Moreover, the findings of the investigation may be delayed until 2022. "Results from the highly sensitive inquiry, which is being conducted by an independent law firm, were expected to be announced in the annual Sovereign Grant report to be published this week," but as noted earlier, they won't be.

With the inquiry results not being included in the Sovereign Grant report, "it means the palace may seek to delay the findings until next year's report, or explore other ways to address suggested changes to its human resources policies and procedures," as per The Times. Moreover, this decision could also aid in avoiding further tension between Prince Harry and Prince William, who will be reuniting at their beloved mother Princess Diana's statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, UK, on July 1, which would have been The Princess of Wales' 60th birthday.

For the unversed, the investigation came into light in March, after The Sussexes and The Cambridges' former communications secretary Jason Knauf filed a formal complaint against Markle in October 2018, claiming she bullied royal staff, which ironically only came to light just before Meghan and Harry's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan was accused of driving out two personal assistants while undermining the confidence of a third.

After the bullying allegations against The Duchess of Sussex were made public, Meghan issued a statement through her and Harry's spokesperson stringently denying the claims, which reads: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," via royal expert Omid Scobie.

In a surprising move, Buckingham Palace also released a rare statement about the bullying allegations against Markle, which reads: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," via Omid.

Meghan and Harry's communications team had earlier staunchly dismissed the bullying allegations in a statement to The Times, which reads: "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

