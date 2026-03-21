Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Passes Away at 54 Due to ‘Natural Causes’

Nicholas Brendon is no more. The actor has breathed his last, as per a note from his family, which was shared with The Hollywood Reporter on March 20, 2026. They conveyed that the star passed away peacefully in his sleep, and have now asked for privacy during their time of grief. Previously, he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and even suffered a heart attack in 2023, which he shared with the world. Moreover, the actor also had cauda equina syndrome, causing trouble in his spine over the years. He was 54.

Nicholas Brendon’s family confirms his passing

Sharing the sorrowful update with the world about Nicholas Brendon, his family said, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years.”

They spoke about what he has been up to these past few years, ”In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

The actor’s close ones also revealed how his health had been affected as well as their request during this time, “While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

Apart from his career-defining role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicholas Brendon was also seen in Criminal Minds, Psycho Beach Party, Kitchen Confidential, and more.