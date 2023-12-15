'Built on Grace's lies!': Jonathan Majors' lawyer accuses his ex-girlfriend of lying throughout the case

Jonathan Majors is facing trial for an alleged assault on his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during a March 25 car ride in Manhattan. However, according to the defense lawyer's closing argument, the actor did not commit the assault.

The lawyer argued that despite the evidence, the police and prosecutors chose to perceive the woman accusing Majors as the real victim in the domestic violence case. This statement was made during the first closing argument at the Marvel actor's trial in New York City.

Here’s what Jonathan Majors' lawyer said about his ex-girlfriend

Lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed the jurors, emphasizing, "The entire case is built on Grace's lies, and let me tell you, Grace is quite adept at deception." Both parties acknowledge that a conflict erupted in the car when Jabbari noticed a message from another woman on Majors' phone and attempted to seize the device. Jabbari claimed that, during the struggle, Jonathan Majors hit her in the head and forcefully twisted her right hand.

The driver halted, and the argument spilled onto a Chinatown street corner. Surveillance footage, viewed by the jurors, depicted Majors guiding Jabbari back into the car, a move Chaudhry argued was to shield her from traffic. This remains the sole video evidence of the incident, and their driver attested that he did not witness Majors assaulting Jabbari.

Hours later, Jabbari sought medical attention at a Manhattan hospital for a fractured finger and a laceration behind her ear. This occurred after the police discovered her in Majors' Chelsea apartment, concealed inside a wardrobe closet. The jurors were presented with police body-camera footage documenting the encounter.

More about Jonathan Majors’ case

According to Priya Chaudhry, her client is an innocent victim targeted by a vengeful ex who assaulted him in the car. After their breakup, the ex allegedly embarked on a mission to tarnish his personal and professional life.

The defense lawyer presented a video in court showing Jabbari dancing, interacting with others, reaching into her purse, and holding a handrail with her right hand. Chaudhry argued that these actions are inconsistent with someone nursing a head injury or a fractured finger.

In addition to her defense work, Priya Chaudhry, who previously defended writer-director Paul Haggis in an unsuccessful civil sexual assault trial, also spearheaded an effort to prompt the NYPD to investigate Jabbari for domestic violence against Majors.

