Bullet Train: Aaron Taylor-Johnson quips Brad Pitt has a 's**t' list of actors he's never working with again

Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently made an appearance at the 75th Locarno Film Festival, where he was bestowed with the 2022 Excellence Award Davide Campari and the 32-year-old actor also introduced his latest movie Bullet Train. While speaking to the press at the ongoing Swiss fest, via Variety, Taylor-Johnson couldn't help himself from showering praises upon his Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt, calling him a "humble and gracious human being."

Interestingly, Aaron Taylor-Johnson thinks Brad Pitt "is in a new chapter of his life." Elaborating further, the Kraven the Hunter star explained, "He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time." Speaking about the one commonality that the co-stars share as actors, Aaron added, "You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the 's**t' list."

We definitely can't help from theorising who is in Brad Pitt's "s**t list" of actors he's never working with again! Any guesses?!

Meanwhile, Bullet Train was released this week and has been garnering both critical praise and huge box office numbers. In the David Leitch directorial, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka's popular novel Maria Beetle, Aaron Taylor-Johnson delights as assassin-brother Tangerine to Brian Tyree Henry's Lemon and Brad Pitt nails the quirky role of Ladybug, a seasoned but unlucky assassin. Adding to the epic action comedy movie's eccentric ensemble are Joey King as assassin The Prince, Bad Bunny as assassin The Wolf and Sandra Bullock Maria Beetle, Ladybug's handler, amongst many more.

