Bullet Train: Brad Pitt and Joey King's action comedy movie to release on August 4, a day prior to the US

August is going to belong to one Mr. Brad Pitt! The Oscar-winning actor, who was last seen as Leonardo DiCaprio's trusted stunt double in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will next be seen in Bullet Train. The new action comedy movie is directed by David Leitch - who interestingly, used to be Pitt's stunt double - and is based on the popular Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka.

There's some good news for Indian fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of Bullet Train! Arriving a day earlier in Indian cinemas, Bullet Train will now be releasing on August 4, which is also a day before the US' scheduled August 5 release date. For the unversed, Bullet Train takes place inside a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto, focusing on different assassins with missions connected to the other, unbeknownst to the characters themselves. Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, an assassin who wants to give up on his "trained killer" tag, but is brought back into the game by his handler Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock in a cameo appearance!) with a mission to collect a briefcase on board the bullet train. As expected, chaos ensues!

Alongside Brad Pitt, Bullet Train's quirky ensemble also features Joey King as The Prince, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon and Bad Bunny as The Wolf, amongst many others.

We can't wait to see the cats-and-mice train chase in Bullet Train, a day earlier in India!

Are you excited to see Brad Pitt's assassin avatar as Ladybug in Bullet Train? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

