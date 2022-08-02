Bullet Train: Brad Pitt dons a green suit; Joey King, Simu Liu & more make an appearance at LA premiere

Bullet Train is all set to hit the screens this week and the film has been one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. With a stellar cast of Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more, the film's action-packed trailers have been enough to get the audience excited for it. The film recently held its star-studded premiere in LA.

At the Bullet Train premieres, Brad Pitt has been showing us his relaxed fashion and after donning a skirt for the Berlin premiere and an orange suit for the Paris event, Pitt recently walked the red carpet in Los Angeles sporting a mint green suit. The actor looked dapper as always and proved that he's one of those rare stars who can truly pull off any look.

Also seen at the premiere were the lead cast members of the film including Bryan Tyree Henry, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Bad Bunny and more. Among other celebrities who also made their way to the red carpet included Simu Liu with his rumoured girlfriend Jade Bender. Another couple who made a splash at the Bullet Train premiere also included Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

Bullet Train directed by David Leitch is an action-packed adventure that is based on a Japanese novel written by Kōtarō Isaka. While the film releases in US on August 5, the film will be released a day prior in India and it will be released in theatres on August 4.

How excited are you to watch Bullet Train?

