Bullet Train: Brad Pitt laments his bad luck in the newest trailer of David Leitch's action-comedy

Brad Pitt is back in action. On Tuesday, Sony released the newest trailer of the highly anticipated action comedy Bullet Train. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the premiere of this new Pitt film that has mesmerised viewers with its off the wall entertaining trailers and first look teasers. Directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the film is based on Kōtarō Isaka's bestseller Maria Beetle.

In the latest trailer, Pitt was seen tackling a gala of assassins who are after him as he tries to flee the situation and get off the cursed bullet train. Besides Pitt, the film has a stellar cast including headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock. The trailer promises an action-packed comedy with Pitt as the central unlucky character who wishes to get back in the grind as he returns to the assassin world with the most straightforward job he could find. Though his plans take several unexpected turns, the film looks like an explosive blast of comedy and witty action.

Check out the new trailer for Brad Pitt's Bullet Train below:

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the film reads, "In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world's fastest train...and he's got to figure out how to get off. After all, the end of the line is only the beginning (in a wild, thrilling ride through modern-day Japan)!"

ALSO READ Bullet Train footage previews at CinemaCon; Brad Pitt's 'like you've never seen before' teases David Leitch