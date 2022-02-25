Bullet Train: Brad Pitt's look from David Leitch's film teased in a new promo ahead of its trailer release

Brad Pitt's upcoming film Bullet Train has been one of the most anticipated ones for fans. Ever since the film's first look was revealed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, excitement for the David Leitch film has been much higher. In a unique teaser for the film, Pitt has narrated a commercial for a train and it also features his first look in it.

The promo has been released a week ahead of the film's trailer which is expected to drop on March 2. The commercial narrated by Pitt asks fans to get on board for the unforgettable experience on March 2. The unique teaser of the film has been created surrounding Nippon Speed Line, the train that is seemingly featured in the movie, where all the action takes place as five assassins find themselves on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka.

Check out the Bullet Train promo here:

The promo has Pitt narrate details about the train ride such as it being a "tranquil, comfortable, and fast" experience while the footage towards the end ironically shows him with a bruised face and a tense expression while seated on the train.

The film is based on the famous Japanese novel Maria Beetle and will explore action, adventure and survival genres in equal amounts. NSL seems to be the changed name for the Shinkansen train from Tokyo to Morioka, which appears in the novel.

Apart from Pitt, the film also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Sandra Bullock. Bullet Train is slated for a July 15 release.

