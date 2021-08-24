Bullet Train First Look Details: Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny tussle over a briefcase until someone gets stabbed

Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny slap each other around inside the luxury cabin on a speeding train in the highly-anticipated first look at David Leitch's upcoming movie Bullet Train at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Unsurprisingly, the first-ever footage of the action thriller features David's signature "high-contrast glamour with bareknuckle violence."

About Bullet Train's thrilling footage, Variety details that while Brad and Bunny's shenanigans inside the speeding train are all fun and tussling over a briefcase, things get intense AF when someone gets stabbed. The footage also includes Hiroyuki Sanada as an ominous passenger. On Leitch's gorgeous and claustrophobic train, Pitt, shedding his typical leading man persona as a drifter named Ladybug, rocks a faded tweet coat with hiking boots while Bunny sports a white pinstripe suit, killer boots and an edge weapon.

If the first footage details are so intriguing already, imagine how entertaining Bullet Train, as a finished film, would look like!?

Are you excited to see Bullet Train? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Post winning an Oscar for playing a stuntman; Brad Pitt did 95 percent of his physical stunts for Bullet Train

Meanwhile, Bullet Train is based on Kōtarō Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle and follows five assassins inside a high-speed train from Tokyo to Morioka. They soon realise that their individual missions of assigned targets have collective relatability. Zak Olkewicz's penned script also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Logan Lerman. Interestingly, the highly-awaited movie also marks Brad and Sandra's first outing together.

Bullet Train releases in the US on April 8, 2022.