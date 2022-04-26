Bullet Train footage previews at CinemaCon; Brad Pitt's 'like you've never seen before' teases David Leitch

Bullet Train is one of the most anticipated films of the year and exclusive footage of the film was recently previewed at Sony's CinemaCon. More than 10 minutes of the film's footage was previewed at the event as director David Leitch spoke about the "delirious action-thriller" starring Brad Pitt and an ensemble cast of Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King and more.

The action thriller showcases diverse assassins with a connected objective trying to perform their missions on a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan. In the first trailer of the film itself, it was evident that the action-packed film is going to be an adventure ride and fans have already been gushing about watching Pitt take on the exciting role. Ahead of the film's special preview at the event, the film's director David Leitch also teased how special the actor's performance will be in the film as he said it stars Pitt "like you’ve never seen him before", via The Hollywood Reporter.

As for the first ten-minute footage of the film that was previewed at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it showcases an exchange between Pitt's and Sandra Bullock's character on the phone as he is assigned to retrieve a briefcase with a train sticker on it. The preview footage also showcased a fight scene between Bad Bunny and Pitt's characters.

Previously, in an interview with Empire, the Bullet Train director revealed that the film will have fight scenes inspired by Jackie Chan's movies. The Bullet Train is all set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

