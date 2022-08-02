Bullet Train star Brad Pitt clarifies his retirement plans: I've never been a five-year plan kind of guy

"I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" Brad Pitt's surprising comment, hinting at retirement plans in the near future, during his recent interview with GQ is coming back to funnily haunt him! At the LA premiere of Bullet Train, on the red carpet, the Oscar winner was asked by Deadline Hollywood about his retiring remarks and Pitt couldn't help himself from a witty reaction...

Spinning halfway as though he were embarrassed, Brad Pitt clarified, "No! (laughs) I know, I know. I really have to work on my phrasing. No, I was just saying, 'I'm past middle age and I want to be specific how I spend those last things whatever they may be.'" Further quizzed if he has specific thoughts right now as far as the things he really wants to get done this semester, the 58-year-old actor confessed, "I've never been a five-year plan kind of guy."

"I'm just, what feels right for the next thing. I still operate that way," Brad Pitt added, debunking the retirement speculations.

That's indeed good news for Brad Pitt fans!

For now, there's plenty of Brad Pitt to look forward to as the actor will next be seen as Ladybug, an assassin, in his new movie Bullet Train. Directed by David Leitch, the action comedy movie also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock, amongst many others. Based on Maria Beetle, Kōtarō Isaka's popular Japanese novel, Bullet Train is slated to release in India a day prior to the US, i.e. August 4.

Moreover, Brad Pitt will also be seen alongside Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire in Damien Chazelle's period drama Babylon, based on Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies in the late 1920s. Babylon is slated for a Christmas 2022 release in the US.

