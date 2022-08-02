Bullet Train star Joey King REVEALS the most surprising thing about working with Brad Pitt

Ever wondered what working with Brad Pitt must feel like? Joey King has all the answers. In a recent chat with ET, the Kissing Booth actress opened up about filming her upcoming release Bullet Train with the Hollywood legend Brad Pitt. She talked about how even though she was never-wrackingly nervous, she soon figured out that the actor was "amazingly normal" in real life.

During the interview, King shared her experience at the film's Los Angeles premiere, "I was overwhelmed and a little intimidated when I first came on to this project," she went on to explain, "It's just like, 'Holy cannoli, an action film with David Leitch and Brad Pitt,' like, 'This is wild!' And you get on that set, and it just feels so comfortable and exciting and, you know, you can take risks." Despite her initial nerves about working beside Pitt, she reveals that the actor has been a big part of maintaining the comfortable environment on set.

Joey went on to compliment Pitt, "We've got Brad who, you know, just kinda sets the tone," she added, "I mean, he's an amazing, talented leader." King also disclosed how Pitt has been "such a big cheerleader for everybody." She elaborated, "It’s just really it was wild to be like, 'Wow, what a nice, freaking normal guy."

Alongside King and Pitt, the moving cast of the film also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon and more. Directed by David Leitch, the film is set to premiere on August 5.

ALSO READ Bullet Train: Brad Pitt dons a green suit; Joey King, Simu Liu & more make an appearance at LA premiere