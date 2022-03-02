Bullet Train Trailer: Brad Pitt slays a gala of assassins in the upcoming action comedy; WATCH

Brad Pitt is back in action! On March 2, Sony released the official teaser for the highly anticipated film Bullet Train. Directed by David Leitch, the action-comedy promises a bumpy ride on the fastest train in the world. The movie is set in Japan and follows Brad Pitt who takes on the role of Ladybug in the film.

Alongside Pitt, the star-studded cast also includes Joey King as Prince, Andrew Koji as Kimura, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine, Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon, Zazie Beetz as Hornet, Sandra Bullock as Maria Beetle and more. According to reports, Lady Gaga was recruited for the role of Maria Beetle in the beginning but unfortunately had to miss the role because of scheduling issues with the Oscar-nominated House of Gucci.

The movie shares its showrunner with Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster Deadpool 2 and is based on the international bestseller novel Maria Beetle aka Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka. The trailer of the film gives off the quintessential action-comedy trope vibe, fans are ecstatic to see Pitt in the epicentre of what looks like an over-the-top, entertaining assassin galore.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis of the film reads, "Getting back on the job is never as easy as you think... especially with the world's deadliest assassins on board." The movie finds Ladybug (Brad Pitt) in the middle of an assassin scuffle that births with all of them having interconnected missions to complete and eventually getting tangled in each other's classified business.

For the unversed, the movie is set to premiere on July 15 and is sure to wow movie-goers by the reactions it is garnering as of now.

Check out the trailer below:

