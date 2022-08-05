Bullet Train Twitter Review: Brad Pitt's action-comedy receives rave reactions from netizens

Following the release of Brad Pitt's highly anticipated action-comedy Bullet Train, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film. Directed by Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, the film is based on Kōtarō Isaka's bestseller Maria Beetle. Being directed by Leitch, fans expected a ton from the film and their reactions say the filmmaker successfully delivered.

Besides Pitt, the film has a stellar cast including headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock. The official synopsis of the film reads, "In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world's fastest train...and he's got to figure out how to get off. After all, the end of the line is only the beginning (in a wild, thrilling ride through modern-day Japan)!"

As for the fans on Twitter, the film is a blast. Although critics did give the film a lukewarm reaction even though the cast of the film promises an action-packed ride, fans steered their ride in a different direction. As most on Twitter seemed to love Pitt's film and doubled down on how entertaining the film was. Many praised Logan Lerman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the film for their exceptional performances. Though some viewers did find an issue with the film's continuity as some called it "messy" at times. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Brad Pitt's Bullet Train below:

