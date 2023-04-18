Bupkis: Release date, time, and everything you need to know about Pete Davidson's action-comedy series

The wait is finally over! Pete Davidson’s upcoming series ‘Bupkis’ is all set to hit the screens in May 2023. Written by the very talented Pete Davidson, the show is already creating a buzz as fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for it. With non-stop laughs and enthralling characters, the show will surely keep you hooked throughout. Based on Comedian’s crazy life, the show has got everything that you would expect from a comedy-drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pete Davidson’s upcoming action-comedy series, take a look –

What is the release date of the movie?

The highly-anticipated movie is set to release on May 4th, 2023 on Peacock TV. The series features eight intriguing episodes in total with each episode around 30 minutes long. The show was initially revealed in March 2022 but the filming of the show began later that year.

Where to watch Bupkis online?

The Peacock TV original series “Bupkis” is only available in a few areas where Peacock is offered. You need to utilize a VPN to view countries like Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, Hungary, India, Germany, and Europe.

A glance at the “Bupkis” trailer

The trailer for Bupkis was out on April 14 and it looks like a promising watch. The series features Pete himself who struggles with fame while attempting to lead a quiet life in Staten Island. Pete is made fun of by a young girl for living with his mother. The events are inspired by his real life. Pete's current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders portrays a character who tells the comedian that he "runs away from people who love you." When Pete searches for himself on Google, he finds actual news stories about him. Pete claims to want "a regular type life," but both in the show and real life, this doesn't seem to be achievable anymore.

The cast and characters of Bupkis

Bupkis boasts of an impressive cast that includes high-profile stars such as acting legends Edie Falco and Joe Pesci portraying the role of Davidson’s mother and grandfather respectively. Other prominent actors including Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, Charlie Day, Keenan Thompson, Chase Sui Wonders, and Simon Rex will be appearing on the show as guests.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Here's how Pete Davidson feels about his split from Kim Kardashian after their 9-month romance