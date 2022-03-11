Bupkis: Saturday Night Live showrunner Lorne Michaels' new comedy series to star Pete Davidson as himself

Lorne Michaels, Saturday Night Live's veteran showrunner, is developing a comedy series tentatively named, Bupkis, based on his Broadway video. If you couldn't guess until now, brace yourself for a spectacular announcement: Pete Davidson will play himself in this comedy series which is yet to land an official home.

As per Variety, in addition to being the show's star, Davidson is also a co-writer of the upcoming show. The show is going to be an unabashed take on Pete Davidson’s real life. Eerie instances taken from the comedian’s life are expected to be juxtaposed with how we know him through his work. Michaels has been praised for his casting abilities, which stem from his years of experience doing so, and each time it helps launch his cast members from Saturday Night Live. His collaboration with Davidson is something to look forward to. Not to mention that Lorne Michaels has been in talks with established cast members about his understanding behavior in allowing them to pursue other projects outside of being a part of the SNL family.

Interestingly, Bupkis is being compared to Larry David's HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and will deal with the balancing act between stardom and regular life.

Meanwhile, in other news, Pete Davidson, the comedian-turned-actor who is currently embroiled in a public feud with Kanye West over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, continues to remain silent on the subject. For those unversed, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in early October, and one of her routines included a kiss with Pete, a cast member on the show. The two were photographed out together for the first time in Los Angeles towards the end of that month.

