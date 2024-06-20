'Burned Into My Heart': The Bear Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Can't Shake Off Taylor Swift's Love Story Lyrics

Before his character’s memorable Taylor Swift's Love Story singalong on The Bear, Ebon Moss-Bachrach hadn't listened to her music. Yet, the lyrics have been etched into his memory as a result of the song performance. The actor has shared his thoughts on the songstress and her impact as a popstar and songwriter.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been bitten by the Taylor Swift bug after The Bear scene

In FX’s culinary dramedy, standout episode Forks, Moss-Bachrach’s Richard has his glorious moment when he sings along with Swift’s hit during a side mission at an elite Chicago restaurant. In an interview with The Guardian, Moss-Bachrach revealed that he was not very familiar with the words before he began filming.

Considering this fact, a lot of rehearsal was needed since unlike most of their friends, his children were not among those who had any interest in listening to Swift’s music.

However, Moss-Bachrach acknowledged that Swift is talented as a songwriter. He specifically admired her love for felines and Rhode Island. He told the outlet, "I did have to have some of the lyrics right next to me, but now they’re burned into my heart and burned into my head. I don’t think I’ll ever get those lyrics out of me."

He had the lyrics handy during the filming of the scene so as to execute it well. This paid off because the Emmy-winner could no longer escape from Swift's words.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach expressed his thoughts on The Bear's and his personal success

For the unversed, The Bear is a comedy-drama series created by Christopher Storer available on Hulu. Carmy Berzatto played by Jeremy Allen White is an award-winning chef who comes back to his hometown Chicago and tries to manage the chaotic kitchen at his late brother's sandwich shop.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays Richard, and sous-chef Sydney Adamu is portrayed by Ayo Edebiri. The supporting cast also includes Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Abby Elliott. Fans have pointed out multiple T-Swift references made in the show, especially loving Richard's Love Story scream-along scene.

Moss-Bachrach also spoke about winning his first Emmy in January during the same interview. This was one of the happiest moments in his life but at the same time put pressure on them when they returned for season three.

Positive feedback from viewers makes him feel revalidated in his profession and strive for more meaningful projects. He expressed joy in learning that The Bear has reached success globally sharing some personal anecdotes of international fan-encounters.

The Bear Season 3 airs on Hulu on June 27th.

