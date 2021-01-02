Busy Philipps makes a huge revelation about her child Birdie; Says the 12 year old is gay

Busy Philipps is known for her stint in Cougar Town and White Chicks. Recently, she revealed vital information related to her child Birdie.

Busy Philipps has recently gone public about the sexuality and identity of her older child Birdie Leigh. She has revealed that the 12-year old is gay. The 41-year old actress who is known for her stint in popular series like Cougar Town has stated that Birdie was 10 years old when they came to know about the same. Not only that but she has also said that the latter prefers they/them as pronouns instead of using those like that of she/her.

This announcement was made by the actress during the latest episode of her podcast titled Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best that aired on Thursday. She proclaimed the same in front of her co-hosts Caissie St. Onge and Shantira Jackson. For the unversed, Philipps shares 12-year old Birdie Leigh and 7-year old Cricket Pearl with her husband Marc Silverstein who is also a renowned screenwriter. Meanwhile, the actress stated that she was bad with pronouns when talking about Birdie’s preferences.

The White Chicks actress also reveals that she recently found the child lying on the floor and listening to the Fine Line album by Harry Styles on repeat. Talking about Philipps’ acting career, she was last seen in the movie I Feel Pretty that was released in 2018. Apart from that, she has hosted and being a part of numerous shows like Busy Tonight, Camping, Beat Bobby Flay, and others. Busy Philipps will next be seen in the comedy series titled Girls5Eva.

