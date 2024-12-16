‘But He’s Like….’: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Recalls Working With Will Smith on King Richard

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor is widely appreciated for her intriguing roles and the way that she carries them. One of her highly acclaimed portrayals happens to be that of Oracene "Brandy" Price in the biographical sports drama King Richard, alongside Will Smith.

While the two shared a lot of time together on set, Ellis-Taylor recently recalled the intense work ethic of the Men in Black actor. Talking to PEOPLE, in her December 14, 2024, interview, the actress from Men of Honor began stating that she had previously heard Will Smith talk about his work ethic and express himself about how he feels that he is not a great actor.

"But he's like, 'Nobody is going to beat me working hard.' And that has stayed with me," Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor added.

She then went on to explain that when the Bad Boys actor first read his script, he instantly hit the ground and began running.

Talking more about her co-star, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor mentioned that the index cards were all over the place and Will Smith was “breaking down his character” and also the film.

Appreciating the efforts of the I Am Legend actor, she stated, “Just granular stuff, just extraordinary."

Shedding light on their time together, Ellis-Taylor also added that Will Smith always prioritized being a good example for everyone around him while also respecting his role to the core. The Independence Day actor was “incredibly kind to everybody” while also keeping a note that no one, in his sight, is being mistreated.

Ellis-Taylor played the role of the wife of Smith’s character, Richard Williams. This was the movie that earned both Smith and the Nickel Boys actress an Academy Award nomination, with Will Smith winning in the Best Actor category.

The movie revolves around the life of the father and coach of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

Other credits of Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor are the 2002 movie Sistah Girl in Undercover Brother, then features like The Help, Ray, as well as If Beale Street Could Talk, and more.

