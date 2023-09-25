'But I haven’t stopped … yet': Kate Moss delves into smoking habits amidst denial of approaching 50; Inside Scoop

As one of the most iconic supermodels of all time, Kate Moss is also known for her unique style, her rebellious spirit, and her enduring career. While she was discovered at the age of 14, rising to fame in the early 1990s, the diva is approaching 50s soon! She was known for her waifish figure and an effortlessly cool demeanor. Kate Moss has made some changes to her lifestyle but isn't ready to quit smoking completely. Here's what the supermodel revealed about her smoking habits.

Kate Moss opened up about her smoking habits

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Kate shared that she still smokes occasionally. She's aware that quitting smoking can have positive effects on the skin, Kate said, “I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped … yet.” Despite her wellness-focused lifestyle and the launch of her Cosmoss brand, Kate enjoys the occasional cigarette.

Kate has moved from London to Oxfordshire, where she goes wild swimming in a secret location surrounded by fields. Her days of partying hard are behind her, and she's coming to terms with her upcoming 50th birthday in January 2024. In a light-hearted manner, she joked that she's not turning 50 and doesn't feel her age. Moss said, “I’m not turning 50, No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.”

When asked if she has undergone any cosmetic procedures like fillers or Botox to combat aging, Kate simply replied with "Au naturel. Next." She prefers to embrace her natural appearance. Kate Moss shared that she usually ends her nights out at midnight but sometimes experiences FOMO (fear of missing out). She explained “I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo [fear of missing out] sometimes, like, ‘Oh I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody.’” She added, “When I do go out I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that [time], people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”

ALSO READ: 'Guess who has a boyfriend?': Selena Gomez jokes about being single in yet another TikTok video, netizens have mixed reactions

Kate's daughter Mila is following in her footsteps

Kate's current lifestyle involves activities like Ashtanga yoga, practicing affirmations, and cooking for her daughter, Lila. Lila, who is 20 years old and Kate's daughter with ex Jefferson Hack, is following in her mother's modeling footsteps. She made her runway debut for Miu Miu in 2020 and has since walked alongside Kate in various fashion shows.

Lila also mentioned that she often copies her mother's outfits and revealed her regret about not being able to borrow Kate's shoes due to the size difference. In 2022, Lila even secured her own Calvin Klein campaign, following in the footsteps of her famous mother, who had iconic Calvin Klein ads alongside Mark Wahlberg 30 years ago.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What customized gift did Hailey Bieber get for husband Justin on their fifth wedding anniversary? Here's a look into the process