'But I’m mostly drinking': When Ryan Reynolds joked about drinking 'straight gin' and 'doing girl stuff' during the pandemic

In the not-so-distant past, the world was grappling with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. For celebrities and everyday folks alike, lockdowns, quarantine measures, and remote work became the new norm. During this time, Hollywood star, Ryan Reynolds, shared some candid insights into his life in isolation with wife, Blake Lively, and their three children. While the pandemic brought its fair share of struggles, Reynolds managed to find humor and solace in “mostly drinking” and embracing the world of “girl stuff.”

Ryan's pandemic coping mechanism

In a throwback interview with Stephen Colbert during the quarantine, the charismatic Deadpool actor revealed that he had indulged in some “straight gin” during quarantine. Reynolds, known for his quick wit and humor, couldn't resist cracking a joke about his beverage choice. "I liked to drink gin and soda with a little lime. Except I was lying about the soda part, it was straight gin. I just said soda so people wouldn’t worry about me,” he quipped.

The revelation came as a humorous surprise to fans, but it also showcased Reynolds' playful personality and his ability to find levity in challenging times. He even poured himself a tumbler of gin during the video call, encouraging Stephen Colbert to join in the fun. Back then, the Canadian actor owned an incredibly lucrative Aviation gin company.

Quarantine chronicles: Embracing 'girl stuff' with the Reynolds family

During those days, Reynolds and Lively's quarantine life was a mix of parenting, home-schooling, and, in Ryan's words, “doing girl stuff.” While The Proposal actor humorously confessed to “mostly drinking,” he also shared their efforts to make the most of the situation. They home-schooled their children, explored gardening in their tiny garden, and attempted to turn the quarantine experience into an educational one.

Self-isolating with his wife and three daughters (including an eight-month-old baby) had its challenges, but Reynolds expressed contentment with the female company. "I don’t miss masculine company at all. I liked just being here with the girls and doing girl stuff," he declared. The couple strove not to impose gender-normative ideas on their children but enjoyed nurturing their interests, like creating tissue paper dresses in vibrant hues.

Amid the pandemic, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had also demonstrated their commitment to helping others. They generously donated $1 million to food banks to support those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Reynolds took to Twitter (now X) to express his views on the pandemic, referring to the virus as an “a**hole.”

