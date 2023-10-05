‘But in no way would I be..’: When Chris Evans requested Lizzo to let him play piano on her next album

The About Damn Time singer Lizzo once requested Chris Evans to play the piano in her upcoming album last year. However, the Captain America actor shared that he had a few years ahead of him to practice before he could be qualified enough for the role. Lizzo and Chris Evans have shared a flirtatious relationship online that involves not only drunk texts, but also a fake pregnancy announcement.

Chris Evans revealed the reason why he couldn’t accept Lizzo’s request of playing the piano on her upcoming album

In an interview with Extra last year, Chris Evans was asked to make a comment on whether he would be playing the piano in Lizzo’s upcoming album. To this, Evans responded, “I’m not good enough to play piano on an album.” He added, “I fool around on a piano, but in no way would I be qualified enough to actually play on someone’s album, let alone Lizzo‘s.”

He also commented with a grin that the offer was appreciated. He mentioned, “And that’s very sweet of her. No, no, I would need a few more years of lessons.”

Lizzo made the request in an episode of Spout Podcast saying, “I literally hit him up and was like, ‘Play piano on my album,’ and he just said, ‘Ha,' she said breaking out into laughter. “It would’ve been really cool! But unfortunately, not this time.”

Lizzo and Chris Evans share a flirtatious relationship that involves drunk texts and pregnancy rumours

On the other hand, Lizzo wouldn’t miss a chance to gush about Chris Evans, something that we find very relatable. Evans is the perfect sport when it comes to sharing a few flirtatious messages. It all started back in June 2019 when Evans tweeted, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.” To this Lizzo hilariously responded, “Wow marry me.” Two years later, Lizzo decided to shoot her shot by drunk texting the MCU actor. She took to TikTok to share a video of her private conversation with Evans and captioned it, “Don’t drink and DM, kids.” Replying to this, Evans wrote, “No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app.”

Back in August 2021, Lizzo joked about how Chris Evans had got her pregnant. In a TikTok video about dispelling rumours the singer responded to a fan who joked that Lizzo was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. She joked, “This is something I’ve really been trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America!”

