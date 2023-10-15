‘But that was during a time…’: Jada Pinkett Smith opens up and reveals her friend Tupac Shakur had Alopecia; Details inside

Jada Pinkett Smith is an actress and host. The actress always notes to express herself and talk about what she feels. After spending so many years in the industry, the actress has many high-profile friends and is close to almost all of them. In an exclusive conversation with People Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her late friend Tupac Shakur’s battle with alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals Tupac Shakur had alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her alopecia, claims that her late companion Tupac Shakur had the illness. According to Smith's cover story for this week's issue of People , the iconic rapper also suffered from alopecia, an autoimmune condition that results in erratic hair loss. She comments on the discovery, "I don't think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from.

The actress and talk show host revealed her alopecia diagnosis for the first time in 2018 and has since grown into a well-known spokesperson for raising awareness of the ailment. She claimed that Shakur began exhibiting similar signs of hair loss as Smith around 1991, when the late rapper was detained by the Oakland Police Department in California for jaywalking.

She said, "He started losing his hair after he was in Northern California with the officers that beat him up. And compared to me, his alopecia patterns were far more severe.” She asserts that Shakur, who was assassinated in 1996, kept the specifics of his alopecia a secret because of historical social pressures. "I don't think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head. But that was during a time when you simply wouldn't talk about it, and it was an era when you wouldn't; he just wouldn’t talk about it," he said.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals how she felt after the infamous Oscar moment

Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her thoughts on the infamous Oscars incident in which Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage in a recent interview with People Magazine . In 2022, while watching the Academy Awards live from the front row, she saw her husband Will Smith punch Chris Rock on the stage.

That is the cause of the stillness, then. She is aware. Pinkett Smith is aware that the past 18 months have been spent with everyone waiting for her to speak. That's it. Like many others who were watching the incident unfold live on television, she initially doubted that it had actually occurred.

Jada spoke candidly about the time, stating, "I thought, 'This is a skit.' Will is not going to strike him in any way. Till Will started to sit back down, I had no idea it wasn't a skit. When they were alone after the show, she asked her husband, Will Smith, "Are you okay?"

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith last appeared in the 2021 movie The Matrix Resurrections.

