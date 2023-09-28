'But that was the final straw': Sophie Turner's THESE negative comments on Ring camera allegedly a cause of divorce from Joe Jonas?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has hit a rough patch, leading to divorce. Reports suggest that a pivotal moment in their split was when Joe allegedly heard Sophie saying something negative about him on their Ring camera.

Sophie Turner's bad-mouthing led to divorce?

While the exact details of what Sophie said remain undisclosed, it was apparently enough to push Joe to file for divorce in early September, ending their four-year marriage. An insider told US Weekly on Wednesday, “It wasn’t anything more than that,” they added, “But that was the final straw.” This decision came as a surprise, as just days before, Joe had shared an Instagram photo featuring his wedding ring in an attempt to combat rumors about their relationship.

The divorce proceedings took a contentious turn when Sophie claimed that Joe was wrongfully withholding their daughters' passports, making it impossible for them to leave the United States. The couple had previously discussed relocating their family to the UK in the winter of 2022 and had even chosen a home there while putting their Miami house up for sale. Joe's representative denied any malicious intent, stating to Page Six that, “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending, When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.” For now, sources told Page Six that, “Joe is exploring the best options for his future.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez stuns in white polka-dot minidress during day, glittery black one at night amidst much-talked-about Paris trip

Taylor Swift rented her New York apartment to Sophie Turner

Despite their differences, Joe and Sophie have agreed to allow their children to remain in New York as they work through the divorce process. In a surprising twist, Taylor Swift, Joe's ex-girlfriend, offered Sophie a place to stay in her New York City apartment with the kids while custody arrangements are being sorted out.

It's worth noting that Joe and Sophie's relationship had faced challenges before, with reports suggesting that Joe had been primarily responsible for taking care of their two daughters, “pretty much all of the time.” A heated argument on Joe's 34th birthday in mid-August appears to have been a significant turning point.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift is ALL COZY as she wraps her arms around Travis Kelce at post-game party