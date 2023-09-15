'But the truth is that you now have Barbie': Shawn Levy feels Margot Robbie starrer has changed fate of Free Guy sequel

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

Shawn Levy, the director of the immensely enjoyable Free Guy featuring our beloved Ken, Ryan Reynolds, recently delivered an unexpected blow to eager fans awaiting a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, in a recent interview at the Collider’s TIFF media studio. Shawn revealed that despite the initial film's impressive box office performance and the resounding demand for more, the fate of Free Guy 2 is now uncertain. What makes this disclosure even more surprising is that the unexpected obstacle in the way of the sequel's assurance is none other than Margot Robbie's Barbie, as per the reports by Collider.

How is Margot Robbie’s Barbie an obstacle for Free guy according to Shawn Levy?

According to what Shawn revealed in an interview with Collider, in light of the unexpected success and thematic similarities with Margot Robbie's Barbie movie, the fate of Free Guy 2 now hangs in the balance. Robbie's portrayal of the beloved and iconic doll introduced a significant element of uncertainty as audiences couldn’t contain their excitement while watching her as per Collider.

Shawn Levy openly acknowledged to Collider the profound impact of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, a film that delves deep into the intriguing concept of a character within a fictional world achieving self-awareness, mirroring the very premise that made Free Guy so demandable.

Levy stated to Collider, "I think it is definitely not assured. We love Free Guy and the love for Free Guy that has kind of resonated in aftershocks, if you will, in the last couple of years. That's been thrilling to Ryan [Reynolds] and I. We are developing a sequel, but the truth is that you now have Barbie that has obviously left a mark about a character in a fictional world who comes to self-awareness. So, we're only gonna make Free Guy 2 if it's different than the first movie and if it's different from other movies."

Free Guy’s initial success

According to Box Office Mojo, Free Guy enjoyed significant success at the box office, earning USD 331.5 million worldwide. The movie made a remarkable debut, securing the No. 1 spot with an unexpectedly strong opening weekend of USD 28.4 million.

Additionally, Free Guy received widespread acclaim from audiences, boasting an impressive 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences praised the film for its inventive concept, humor, and talented cast as per ScreenRant.

