'But you can't talk': James Gunn once hinted at Chris Pratt joining DC to play THIS beloved hero in upcoming Superman: Legacy

In a surprising turn of events that sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, director James Gunn dropped a tantalizing hint about Chris Pratt's potential involvement in the highly anticipated DC film, Superman: Legacy. While details about Pratt's role were kept under wraps, Gunn's revelation provided a glimpse into what could be a groundbreaking addition to the DC Extended Universe.

James Gunn's startling disclosure about Chris Pratt’s destined role

During a chit-chat with The Toronto Sun, the director spilled the beans on his grand plans for Superman: Legacy. James Gunn's words had a surprise tucked in – he spilled that he has a secret wish to rope in Pratt for a role quite unexpected.

He confessed, “I was hoping I could cast you as Krypto the Superdog [in Superman: Legacy]. You could do motion capture on set and walk around on your hands and knees, but you can't talk."

Chris Pratt's reply to Gunn's wild idea kicked the rumor mill into high gear. The ever-charming actor wasted no time in pouncing on the director's words, dropping a hint that a character named Krypto might just be wagging its tail in the upcoming DC flick.

A new challenge for Chris Pratt

The twist of Pratt potentially diving into the DC universe becomes even more exciting given his well-established gig over at the MCU. He rocked the cosmos as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, leaving an unforgettable mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With roles in blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Pratt's versatility and charm did win hearts worldwide. Notably, he even pulled off an unexpected move in the MCU playbook, dropping the first-ever F-bomb with a flourish in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The guessing game about Pratt's character in Superman: Legacy was off the charts especially after James Gunn’s statements. From the idea of Pratt playing a youthful Clark Kent to donning the iconic hat of a classic farm boy – a trope synonymous with Superman's legendary tales – the speculations were as wild as a Metropolis headline.

Adding an extra sprinkle of excitement, Gunn had previously let slip that one of the Guardians of the Galaxy gang would be making their way to Superman: Legacy. But, true to his teasing nature, the director played coy, leaving fans to puzzle over who exactly from the cast would be making the leap and what kind of character they'd be embodying. It was like a cliffhanger fit for the comics!