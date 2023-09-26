'By the way, what's a...': When Tom Holland revealed he didn't know what 'Homecoming' meant while Spider-Man Homecoming filming

Tom Holland first became a part of the MCU back in 2016, when he made a cameo appearance in Captain America. People had already fallen in love with the naive 14-year-old onscreen persona of the web-slinger character, but what truly made Holland a household name was his own solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The charming struggle of a young superhero coming into his own won people's hearts. But one hilarious fact piece of information was revealed by the actor on a late-night show about the title of the film. Here's what happened.

Tom Holland didn't know what Homecoming meant

In 2017, Tom and Robert Downey Jr. made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show to promote their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. While chatting about the different slang in America and Britain, Downey asked Tom, "What do you call Homecoming across the pond?" Holland replied, "We call it Prom." Left confused by this, the host of the show asked him what the Brits called Prom.

Holland admitted, that while in the middle of shooting the movie, he finally had to give in and ask what exactly does homecoming mean. Holland added, "That was the whole thing. We got halfway through shooting the movie, and I was like, 'by the way, what's a homecoming?'" The actor explained that in Britain they don't have an event like that.

Tom Holland explained the difference between American and British Prom

The then 20-year-old went on to explain that back home in the UK, Prom looks a little different from the one in America. He told Kimmel, "Our proms are very different though. They serve booze at the prom." This earned applause from Robert, while Jimmy on the other hand was left shocked.

Tom further explained that the thought behind this decision was that all the students at the prom were 18 years old. Though, unfortunately, Holland revealed that his prom didn't go all that well and added, "My prom was a disaster."

Meanwhile, Holland has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the last few years, as his character became the focal point of Phase 4 of the MCU, after a successful close to Phase 4, with all original 6 Avengers gone.

